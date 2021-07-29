Karni Sena Workers Stop Interfaith Marriage In UP, Allege 'Love Jihad'

The couple had gone to the court to get married when Karni Sena workers stopped them. (Representational)

Activists of Karni Sena allegedly stopped an interfaith marriage in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and created a ruckus at a court before forcibly taking the couple to a police station, according to officials.

A video allegedly showing the commotion created by the Karni Sena supporters surfaced online Thursday in which the 18-year-old Dalit woman can be heard saying she was marrying the Muslim man willingly.

The woman's father had lodged a police complaint against the man, identified as Dilshad. Police said a case of kidnapping has been filed against him.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the woman's statement will be recorded in court and lawful action will be taken. He said no ''love jihad'' angle, as alleged by the Karni Sena activists, has come to the fore so far.

He did not respond to questions on the alleged ruckus created by the Karni Sena supporters.

Dilshad and the woman had gone for a court marriage in the same area on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was wearing a burqa. Karni Sena supporters present there stopped the two and started questioning them. They claimed the woman was a minor and called it a case of ''love jihad''. The video also shows some people threatening Dilshad.

The Karni Sena workers took the couple to a police station and created a ruckus there too.

The local police station in-charge said they are investigating the matter.