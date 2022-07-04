Karnataka's Sini Shetty Crowned Femina Miss India World

Sini Shetty was announced winner at the grand finale in Mumbai

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was on Sunday announced the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India here.

At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

"These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

Ms Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back "memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant".

"It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

"Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," the actor said in a statement.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls.

