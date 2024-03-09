India's Sini Shetty Out Of Miss World 2024 Race

Sini shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it to the top 4 (File)

India's Sini Shetty is out of the Miss World 2024 race. At the grand finale of the 71st edition of the pageant, being held in India after 28 years, Ms Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it to the top 4.

Ms Shetty, a 22-year-old trained Bharatanatyam dancer born and raised in Mumbai, was crowned Miss India World in 2022.

A 12-member jury consisting of Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and news personality Rajat Sharma presided over the Miss World 2024 pageant.

Representatives from 112 countries participated in the event being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's BKC. It was hosted by Karan Johar and Megan Young, the winner of the Miss World 2013 pageant.

Manushi Chhillar is the most recent Indian to win the pageant. Earlier, Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had won the competition.

India last hosted the event in 1996 which saw Irene Skliva of Greece win the coveted title.

