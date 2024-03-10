Miss World 2024 Contestants In A Pic With The 'Diamonds Of Heeramandi'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aslisona )

The 71st edition of Miss World 2024 finally came to an end with Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova crowned as the winner on Saturday. Ahead of the winner's announcement, the 13 winners of the fast-track talent round at the global pageant walked the ramp along with the cast of Heeramandi. FYI: Heeramandi is Sanjaya Leela Bhansali's upcoming series featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. Now, Sonakshi Sinha has dropped a group picture of the entire Heeramandi cast, posing along with the 13 contestants, dressed in traditional costumes in shades of yellow. We also saw similar ensembles in the first song titled Sakal Ban from the series. Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, “Bringing in Basant across the globe, with the diamonds of Heeramandi and Miss World 2024. Sakal Ban- SONG OUT NOW from Heeramandi. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The same picture was shared by the official Instagram page of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. Along with the picture, the production house wrote, “Unparalleled grace in a single frame. The leading ladies of #SanjayLeelaBhansali's HEERAMANDI join the Miss World contestants and take to the global stage to launch #BhansaliMusic's first song, #SakalBan.”

A video, doing the rounds on the internet, shows the gorgeous actors strutting the ramp in their elaborate yellow ensembles. The Heeramandi stars looked stunning in their heavily embellished traditional numbers. Take a look at the clip here:

The makers unveiled the first song of the series, Sakal Ban, on Saturday. The song features Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. The actresses can be seen dressed in vibrant yellow traditional outfits. The song is sung by Raja Hasan and the words of the song are by Amir Khusro. Along with the music video, the production house wrote on Instagram, “Step into spring to celebrate the season of flowers, blossoming with beauty, strength and grace! #SakalBan SONG OUT NOW from #HEERAMANDI.” Check out the video here:

About the project, which is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, the filmmaker said: "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one. This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Heeramandi on Netflix.”

In another statement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said: "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."