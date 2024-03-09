Heeramandi Song Sakal Ban: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha's Vernal Glory

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Opulence and grandeur are the other names of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the first song Sakal Ban from his upcoming series Heeramandi can vouch for that. The song Sakal Ban is out today and it has everything that you can expect from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali song - glamour, opulence, dance and grace. The song features Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. The actors can be seen dressed in vibrant yellow outfits. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh can be seen dancing their heart out while Sharmin Segal looks demure. At first, Richa can be seen greeting Heeramandi with her dance moves. Later, she is joined by Manisha Koirala and others. The song ends with the women of Heeramandi sharing a loud laugh. The song is sung by Raja Hasan and the words of the song are by Amir Khusro.

Sharing the video of the song, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India wrote, "Step into spring to celebrate the season of flowers, blossoming with beauty, strength and grace!" Take a look here:

Last month, the makers dropped a new teaser of the show. In the teaser, courtesans Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh can be seen bonding with each other. While they can be seen dressed in yellow suits, Sonakshi Sinha enters the scene in her black outfit and with an intriguing look. Does she have a hidden motive? The teaser, spanning more than one minutes, shows Richa as a bride, Manisha attempting to murder someone, Aditi and Sharmin Segal firing pistols in the backdrop of pre-Independent India and the freedom movements. Take a look:

Last year, the makers unveiled another first look of the series. The teaser showcased all the actresses dressed in yellow ensembles, looking in the camera as the text "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you the world where courtesans were queens" flashed on screen. The caption on the post shared by Netflix India and Bhansali Productions read: "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon." Take alook:

Speaking about his magnum-opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a statement earlier, said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."