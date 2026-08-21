Karnataka Woman Kidnapped Outside Home By 4 Men, Raped And Murdered

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered after she stepped out of her home to relieve herself in Karnataka's Raichur district, with her body later found in a well in an agricultural area, according to an FIR registered by Sirwar Police.

The incident took place in Hokrani village at around 7 pm on August 19. The victim's father, Thimmareddy, filed the complaint.

According to the FIR, Thimmareddy's daughter Ashwini had returned home with her parents at around 6 pm after they had gone to work in the fields.

Ashwini, who had completed her BA degree, later complained of stomach pain and stepped out carrying a vessel to relieve herself on open government land near.

When she did not return, her mother went looking for her and found her slippers and water vessel nearby.

The family searched for Ashwini through the night. On the morning of August 20, they were informed that a body had been found in a well.

The family reached the spot and identified the body as Ashwini. Her face was injured, including a torn upper lip and lacerations and she was found without clothes and face-down in the well.

The FIR names four accused: Gundya, 22, Mahanthesh, 22, Veeresh, 23, and Mundargi Basawaraj, around 45. All four are residents of the same village.

Police have detained the four suspects in connection with the case. Police officials said one of the suspects has confessed to the crime and will be produced before a court.

The circumstances surrounding Ashwini's death are being investigated.

Ashwini had reportedly been engaged about a month before the incident.