Karnataka Voters' Lesson To BJP For Defaming Rahul Gandhi: Congress Leader

"People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership," said Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the people of Karnataka taught a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party for "harassing and defaming" Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has bagged power on its own in the southern state after ten years.

The BJP conspired to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Lok Sabha member and "made him homeless", Nana Patole told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official bungalow after he was disqualified following his conviction for defamation by a Surat court in March.

"People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Karnataka results are proof of this," Nana Patole said.

On the Supreme Court's recent judgement on various issues related to the split in the Shiv Sena, he said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should take a decision on the pending disqualification notices against 16 Sena MLAs as soon as possible.

Rahul Narwekar must not allow the post he is holding to be tarnished, said Patole, who was the Speaker during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

