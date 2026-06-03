Long Wait Over, Finally DK Shivakumar's Moment Under The Sun

After years of striving and speculation, DK Shivakumar has finally achieved what many believed was his political destiny - the Chief Minister's chair in Karnataka.

The veteran Congress leader was sworn in as Karnataka's Chief Minister on Wednesday, marking the culmination of a decades-long journey through the party ranks and ending one of the longest waits for a top leadership role in recent Indian politics.

For Shivakumar, popularly known as "DKS", the elevation is more than a routine change of guard. It is a reward for years of loyalty, crisis management and electoral firefighting.

The Long Wait For The Top

When Congress returned to power in Karnataka in 2023, Shivakumar was widely seen as one of the architects of the victory. Yet the party chose veteran leader Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

For nearly three years, speculation over a leadership transition dominated Karnataka politics. Supporters repeatedly reminded the high command of an alleged rotational understanding, while Shivakumar publicly maintained discipline and waited for the party's decision.

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As uncertainty grew, lobbying rival camps and meetings kept the news cycle abuzz on impending change.

Congress regularly dismissed talk of a leadership change even as pressure mounted from Shivakumar's supporters.

Finally, Siddaramaiah had to make way for Shivakumar.

Congress's Go-To Troubleshooter

Few leaders in the Congress have built a reputation of an ace troubleshooter quite like Shivakumar. The party repeatedly turned to him whenever it found itself in political trouble.

In 2017, Congress moved Gujarat MLAs to a Bengaluru resort during the Rajya Sabha election battle involving senior leader Ahmed Patel. Shivakumar personally managed the operation and ensured no defections ahead of the prestige election.

A year later, when Karnataka election produced a hung Assembly, DK Shivakumar held the Congress-JD(S) coalition together and managed legislators amid intense political turbulence.

In 2019, when rebellion by 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs threatened the coalition government, it was DK Shivakumar who dashed off to Mumbai and camped outside the hotel where the MLAs were staying.

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The same year, his reputation as a crisis manager reached national prominence when Congress sheltered several rebel MLAs from Maharashtra in Rajasthan and Karnataka during political instability in the state.

Party leaders repeatedly entrusted him with sensitive negotiations and organisational responsibilities. His ability to mobilise resources, maintain legislative numbers and manage factional disputes earned him the tag of Congress's "troubleshooter."

His importance within the party was further manifested when in 2019 Sonia Gandhi personally visited DK Shivakumar in Delhi's Tihar jail where he was lodged for 50 days after being arrested in an alleged money laundering case. Sonia Gandhi assured Shivakumar that the entire Congress stood by him.

The Man Who Revived Congress in Karnataka

Shivakumar's supporters also credit him with rebuilding the Congress organisation in Karnataka after the party's crushing defeat in 2019.

As Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, he spearheaded grassroots campaigns, strengthened district-level networks and worked to consolidate support among key social groups.

Many within the party credit him with laying the organisational foundation for Congress's emphatic Assembly victory in 2023.

His image as an aggressive campaigner and influence over the Vokkaliga community helped Congress regain momentum in the state.

Finally, the Reward

For years, Shivakumar remained indispensable to the party machine. He weathered electoral setbacks, internal rivalries, investigations, and repeated rounds of succession speculation.

Now, at 64, the Congress strongman from Kanakapura finally occupies the chair many believed he had been preparing for throughout his political career.

His challenge begins immediately. He must maintain unity between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps, deliver on Congress's governance promises and lead the party into the 2028 Assembly election. But for the moment, the focus is on the journey rather than the destination.

DK Shivakumar's long wait under the political shadows is over and finally he is the man in charge.