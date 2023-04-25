BJP's Is Double Engine, Congress Is Reverse Gear Government: Amit Shah In Karnataka

Amit Shah also hit out at Congress over Muslims quota.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that while the BJP government is a "double-engine" government, Congress is a "reverse-gear" government.

He asked the people not to give the charge of the state to such a government which in itself is a "hindrance" to development.

While addressing a public rally in Devara Hippargi, Vijayapura, Amit Shah said, "On one hand there is PM Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's 'double-engine' government and on the other hand, there's Congress' 'reverse gear' government. They (Congress) drive in reverse gear".

"Whatever development the BJP government does, Congress with its 'reverse gear' brings the situation back to square one, wherever BJP government works," he added.

He further hit out at Congress regarding the promise of restoring 4 per cent Muslim reservation in the state.

"We did a major change in reservation. They (Congress) started creating an uproar and said this is unfair. I want to ask, why should the reservation be given on the basis of religion? The Constitution doesn't allow reservation on a religious basis, but Congress just for their vote bank gave 4 per cent reservation to Muslims. Now, the BJP government has scrapped it and given it instead to Lingayat, Vokkaligas and other communities," the Home Minister said.

He added, "Congress says that if it comes to power, it will again give back the reservation to Muslims, and take it away from Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and SC/ST. But don't worry, neither will Congress come to power nor will they be able to do so."

The former BJP president said that the BJP banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) which used to carry out rampant violence in the state.

"We banned PFI, who used to carry out a spate of violence in the state. When Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, he released them all. But, once we came to power, we picked each one of them and put them back in jail. This 'reverse gear' government says that if they come to power, they will revoke the ban on PFI. This is a warning bell for the whole of Karnataka," Amit Shah further said.

He added, "Congress was encouraging PFI just for vote-bank politics. But, I would like to assure everyone that there is no need to worry, and this won't happen. Under PM Modi, Karnataka's security will remain as it is."

Amit Shah also appealed to the people to make the 'Lotus' bloom in the state for the welfare of the people, of Karnataka and of the country.

"On one side there is Congress, which has always been insulting Lingayats. On the other side, there is JDS, just for becoming the Chief Minister, last time they sat in Congress's lap. Voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress and voting for Congress means lifting the ban on PFI," he said.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly is set to end on May 24. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)