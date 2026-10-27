Karnataka Man Goes Missing In Israel, Last Messaged Wife On October 16

A 41-year-old man from Mangaluru, identified as Shadrack Emmanuel, has gone missing in Israel, leaving his family worried after losing contact with him since October 16th.

Shadrack is a resident of Kodakkal in Kannur, near Padil in Mangaluru. He had been working in Israel for the past one-and-a-half years.

Initially, he was employed with an Israeli company in Tel Aviv. Later, he reportedly began working at UCT Liquid Solution Company in Nof HaGalil, near Nazareth, Israel.

According to his family, Shadrack sent a message to his wife at 8:49 pm on October 16. Before that, he had also spoken to his family through a video call. However, since that night, he has not been in contact with his family, and his mobile phone has remained unreachable.

Concerned over his sudden disappearance, the family emailed a complaint to the Indian Embassy in Israel on October 21, seeking assistance in tracing him.

The family has also lodged a complaint with Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy regarding Shadrack's disappearance.

The matter has also been brought to the attention of Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta and Karnataka Minister UT Khader, with the family seeking their intervention to help trace Shadrack.