Karnataka Man Steals Rs 47 Lakh In Gold, Cash From Relative's Home To Fund His Wedding

A 22-year-old man from Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and cash from his relative's house to fund his wedding with his girlfriend.

Shreyas had been in a relationship with a woman for the past four years. Believing he needed money to arrange their marriage, he allegedly planned a burglary at the house of his relative Harish, who also owns the shop where Shreyas worked.

Knowing that cash and jewellery were kept at the house, Shreyas decided to steal them to finance his wedding. On September 15, he allegedly broke into Harish's residence and stole gold.

Following a complaint by the homeowner, Bengaluru's Hebbagodi police launched an investigation and arrested Shreyas. The police recovered 416 grams of gold and Rs 3.46 lakh in cash, valued at around Rs 47 lakh in total.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the police station.