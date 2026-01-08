Video: Man Goes To Set Brother's House On Fire, Ends Up Getting Caught In It

A man who attempted to set his elder brother's house on fire ended up suffering serious burn injuries himself.

According to police, the accused, Muniraju, reached his elder brother Ramakrishna's house in Karnataka's Govindapura village around midnight to set his property on fire.

The incident, which was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the house, showed Muniraju first locking the main door from the outside. He then poured petrol around the premises and tried to set it on fire. However, the fire flared up suddenly and spread uncontrollably. Since petrol had spilt onto his hands and clothes during the process, Muniraju himself was quickly caught in the fire.



He began screaming for help, which alerted the neighbours living nearby. They rushed to the spot, managed to douse the flames, and rescued him from the fire.

The motive behind this act was revenge. For the past eight years, Muniraju had been running a chit fund scheme in the village, but it suffered heavy losses. When villagers started demanding their money back, the family was forced to sell a portion of their land to repay some of the amount. Later, when Muniraju insisted that the remaining land should also be sold to settle the dues, his elder brother Ramakrishna refused. This disagreement allegedly pushed Muniraju to take revenge by trying to burn down the house.

He was immediately rushed to Hoskote Hospital with severe burn injuries. He was later transferred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Police have registered a case against him under attempt to murder charges at Tirumalashettihalli Police Station. He will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.