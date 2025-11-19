Advertisement
Karnataka Man Allegedly Raped Minor Sister-In-Law, Case Filed

According to a police complaint, Sab, used to harass his 16-year-old sister-in-law whenever his wife stepped out of the house.

Read Time: 2 mins

The police have charged Sab with rape of a minor, criminal intimidation.(Representational)
Bengaluru:

A man in Karnataka has been accused of repeatedly raping his minor sister-in-law, who is now pregnant. Mohammad Sab, who is on the run, faces charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a police complaint, Sab, a resident of the Yadgir district, used to harass his 16-year-old sister-in-law whenever his wife stepped out of the house. On July 21 at around 1 pm, he allegedly raped her when she was alone in the house.

Sab allegedly repeatedly raped the girl repeatedly over the next two months, whenever his wife was away. He also reportedly threatened to kill his sister-in-law if she told anyone about it.

Survivor Was Four Months Pregnant

On Tuesday, when the teen complained of abdominal pain and said she had missed her periods, her parents took her to the government hospital. A medical examination confirmed that she was four months pregnant.

Since the survivor is a minor, the hospital immediately issued a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) and reported it to the police. 

Based on the girl's statement and her mother's complaint, the police have charged the man with rape of a minor, criminal intimidation. 

