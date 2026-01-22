Governor vs Congress Flare Up In Karnataka Over Special Session, Speech

Tensions flared in Karnataka political circles Thursday after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to read a speech prepared by the ruling Congress for a special joint session of the state legislature.

Gehlot read the opening lines of the state's speech and added a few brief comments of his own to open the session, and then walked out, triggering a fierce exchange of barbs between the Congress and the main opposition, the BJP. The squabble included the customary pushing and shoving, with visuals indicating the Congress' BK Hariprasad attempted to stop Governor Gehlot from leaving. And when he refused to do so, other Congress lawmakers raised slogans against him and condemned the walkout.

At the core of this quarrel are 11 paragraphs seen as criticising the BJP's G RAM G employment guarantee scheme, which last year replaced the Congress-era MNREGA programme.

The Governor wanted these 11 paragraphs to be deleted.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded strongly to the Governor's walkout, accusing him of having violated the Constitution by not reading his administration's speech. The Chief Minister also said the Governor had been reduced a "puppet" in the hands of the central government.

#WATCH | After Karnataka Governor walks out of Assembly, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says,"...Every new year the Governor has to address the joint session of Assembly, had the speech prepared by the Cabinet. This is a constitutional requirement. Today, instead of reading the speech… pic.twitter.com/HHYhlaBoxe — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

The BJP's R Ashoka, meanwhile, claimed it was the Congress that had put pressure on the Governor and refused to acknowledge the "good work" of the BJP-led centre. "Congress (in Karnataka) has its own agenda... to convey to Rahul Gandhi 'we are fighting against centre'..."

Ashoka also wrote to the Karnataka Speaker demanding "action against members of the Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council who showed disrespect to the Governor by allegedly pushing him..."

Karnataka | BJP leader & LoP R Ashoka writes to Karnataka Assembly Speaker demanding disciplinary action against members of the Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council who showed disrespect to the Governor by allegedly blocking and pushing him. pic.twitter.com/N30cp7SEHz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Siddaramaiah had pointed out that Gehlot is mandated, under Article 176 of the Constitution, which deals with a Governor's special address, to read out the speech prepared by the state.

"At the start of every year, the Governor has to address the joint session and he has to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet. That is constitutional... Article 176 of the Constitution and Article 163 (says) the Governor shall read the speech prepared by the government..."

"(But) today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, he spoke the speech prepared by himself. This is against the provisions of the Constitution. It clearly violates Article 176 and 163... he has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution..." Siddaramaiah said.

RECAP | Karnataka Government, Governor At Odds Over Session On G RAM G

He also hinted at a Supreme Court appeal, though he did not specify the grounds. And he wasn't the only Karnataka Congress leader to take umbrage at the Governor's walkout.

Priyank Kharge, the state's IT minister, snapped back at BJP jibes of having 'created' this stand-off, declaring, "Who is creating the conflict? Who is violating Article 176? All we stated is facts. We talk about MNREGA and G RAM G... he (the Governor) is duty-bound to read this..."

It is deeply regrettable that the Governor of Karnataka is choosing not to read the Government's speech in full. The Constitution is unambiguous on this. Under Article 176, the Governor is required to address the Legislature at the first session of the year and that address is… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) January 22, 2026

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil called it 'a black day in the history of democracy' and said, "A governor who is supposed to be the guardian of the Constitution has failed to do his duty. He is liable to address the joint session (but) he has insulted the Constitution."

Gehlot's walkout is the second by a state governor in 48 hours.

On Tuesday Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left in a huff, declaring the national anthem had been "insulted" and skipping his customary address to the House. This was after the state anthem was played and mirrored scenes that have played out in each of the past two opening sessions.

READ | "National Anthem Must Be Respected": Tamil Nadu Governor Skips Speech

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Governor's actions had "disrespected and insulted 100-year-old traditions of the House" and he reflected on a saying by DMK founder CN Annadurai, who once said, "Why does a goat need a beard... and why does a state need a Governor?", a pithy remark underlining the friction between governor and non-BJP-ruled state governments.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.