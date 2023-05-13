Now South India Is 'BJP-Mukt', Says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

ChhattisgarhChief Minister BhupeshBaghel

As Congress surged ahead in the trends of the Karnataka assembly polls on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the saffron party spoke of "Congress mukt-Bharat" but the party itself is not in power in the southern part.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said, "First we won Himachal Pradesh, and then we won Karnataka. They used to speak of 'Congress mukt-Bharat' but now South India is 'BJP-mukt'."

He called the results "a defeat of the Prime Minister".

"Karnataka election result is as per our expectations. The Prime Minister sought votes by keeping himself in the front. So, this is PM Modi's defeat".

"You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands. Bajrang Bali's 'gada' hit corruption on its head and BJP was done," he added.

Notably, the row over 'Bajrang Bali' started after Congress promised "stringent action" against fringe elements like Bajrang Dal on the lines of the banned outfit Popular Front of India.

This promise didn't go down well with BJP and other right-wing outfits, and the ruling BJP asked people to vote in the name of 'Bajrang Bali'.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath also lauded the Congress victory and alleged that BJP will try to "strike a deal" with the MLAs.

"It is certain that Congress will form the government in Karnataka. BJP will attempt to strike a deal with MLAs of other parties and independent candidates," he said.

Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also came out hard against BJP.

"PM Modi under his dictatorship cancelled the membership of Rahul Gandhi, just because he spoke against corruption. Today, because of that corruption only, the people of Karnataka threw BJP out. It shows that it is not the government, but people who decide the mandate," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, as per the Election Commission of India trends in counting of votes for Karnataka assembly elections, Congress was ahead on 136 seats with victory on 10 seats, and lead on 126 more.

BJP was trailing behind with 64 seats. JD(S) was ahead on 20 seats. Independent candidates were ahead on two seats, while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha on one each.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the State.

The fiercely contested election saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties.

The polling for the seats was held on May 10 with a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent in voting for 224 seats. A party needs 113 seats to get a majority.