"Had Assured Sonia Gandhi...": Congress's DK Shivakumar Gets Emotional

Congress leader DK Shivakumar broke down today as he spoke about his party's massive victory in Karnataka. Mr Shivakumar said he had "promised to Sonia Gandhi I will deliver Karnataka".

"I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail," Mr Shivakumar, 61, told reporters.

The Karnataka Congress chief, who is a contender for the Chief Minister's job, said: "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office."

He added: "I thank all leaders in my state including Siddaramaiah".



The Congress crossed the halfway mark in Karnataka in less than two hours of counting. The party hopes to finish with at least 120 seats.

