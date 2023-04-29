PM Modi To Hold Massive Road Show, 3 Mega Poll Rallies In Karnataka Today

This is PM Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due on May 10. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three mega public meetings or rallies and hold a massive road show in Karnataka today as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Since February this year, this is PM Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10, and results on May 13.

According to his itinerary, PM Modi will fly from Delhi this morning at around 8:20 am by a special aircraft and reach Karnataka's Bidar airport at around 10:20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address another public gathering at 1 pm. He will then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2:45 pm.

Later, PM Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a massive road show in Bengaluru North.

The Prime Minister will stay in Bengaluru tonight and will depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

PM Modi will also hold a road show in Mysuru on Sunday before flying back to Delhi.



