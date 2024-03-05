Karnataka Chief Minister, Several MLAs Get Bomb Threat Mail, Probe Ordered

The Bengaluru City Crime Branch police have registered the case.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with many other cabinet ministers received a threat e-mail on Tuesday.

The threat was specifically sent to prominent figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the state Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The email was sent by a person using the email address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com.

"What are your thoughts on the movie trailer? If you don't provide us with 2.5 million dollars, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka," the mail read.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," it stated.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police arrested one person named Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for posting a video on social media in which he threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was made after an FIR was registered in Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri.

The accused was booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri's Surpur police station.

"Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words," the police said.

Speaking on the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and senior advocate Nalin Kohli said that such elements have suddenly started coming up in Karnataka who want to say "Pakistan Zindabad", who issue life threats to PM Modi and who are planting bombs in a restaurant.

