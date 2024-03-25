Karnataka Boy, 16, Dies By Suicide Before Class 10 Board Exams, Say Cops

Preliminary probe revealed that the boy had suicidal tendencies even two years ago (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Yadehalli village of Sagar taluk of this district, police said on Monday.

He was slated to appear for SSLC examinations, police said, adding, it is yet to be ascertained if he was under stress due to the tests.

Just hours before he ended his life on Sunday evening, his father and mother had a fight. His parents shared a strained relationship and often fought against each other. His father was addicted to alcohol, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had suicidal tendencies even two years ago. Earlier this month, he went to a railway station to take the extreme step, but members of the public spotted him and brought him back home safely, a senior police officer said.

"He was slated to appear for the SSLC examination, and we need to investigate if he was under any kind of stress due to the examination. However, his parents claimed he was doing fine. But we will probe this angle too," he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added. Further investigation is underway.

