Karnataka Assembly Speaker Meets Governor Over Suspension Of 10 BJP MLAs

The MLAs were suspended for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct".

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi, called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today and reportedly apprised him of the circumstances that led to the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs till the end of the session.

The Assembly had passed a resolution yesterday suspending 10 MLAs, including four former ministers - R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, V Sunil Kumar and Araga Jnanendra.

They were suspended for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct" after they tore copies of bills and agenda documents and flung them towards the Chair.

The BJP and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) boycotted the proceedings today in protest against the suspension.

Only G Janardhana Reddy (Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha) was present in the House from the opposition when the proceedings began this morning.

The BJP MLAs decided to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum.

The Assembly witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes yesterday as angry BJP legislators tore copies of bills and the agenda, and threw them at the Deputy Speaker, who was presiding, Speaker Khader then suspended 10 MLAs for the remainder of the session.

In turn, MLAs of the opposition BJP and JDS gave notice of no-confidence against the Speaker to the Assembly secretary.

The turn of events had unfolded following both the opposition parties - BJP and JDS - staging a protest in the Assembly against the Congress government for allegedly "misusing" IAS officers to work for the meeting of leaders of 26 opposition parties, which was held in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)