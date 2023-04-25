Roadshows, 15 Rallies: PM Modi's Busy Campaign Schedule In Karnataka

PM Modi will begin campaigning on April 28 and will continue till May 7. (FILE)

The campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is set to gain momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct nearly 15 public meetings, and road shows in six days in the state, giving a significant push to party's efforts to retain power in state, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will begin campaigning on April 28 and will continue till May 7.

Terming Karnataka as the BJP's "gateway to the South", the party is leaving no stone unturned and for that top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda have been aggressively campaigning across the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 to 15 public meetings/rallies and road shows in six days in the Karnataka elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign on April 28, April 29, May 3, May 4, May 6 and May 7, where PM Modi will hold 12 to 15 rallies/public meetings and road shows," sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's challenge in Karnataka is to retain power, for which party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have already started their election campaigns. Rajnath Singh, who has recovered from COVID after being down for nearly a week, will also join the campaign

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is excited about PM Modi's program as the Prime Minister's arrival creates an atmosphere in favour of the BJP," they added.

Notably, Karnataka is the southern state where the BJP is in power.

"The Karnataka elections are also being considered as the semi-finals of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That's why BJP is showing more focus on Karnataka than any other state," sources said.

The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence of returning to power with a full majority.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

