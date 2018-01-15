Kargil Coldest In Jammu And Kashmir At Minus 20 Degrees, Leh At Minus 10

"At minus 20 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature, Kargil was the coldest town in Jammu and Kashmir followed by Leh at minus 10.9 degree Celsius.
"Minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was minus 3.3, in Pahalgam minus 5.6 and minus 6.4 degree Celsius in Gulmarg," an official of the MET department said.
The official said the weather was likely to remain cold and dry during the next four to five days and as such the night temperatures could fall further in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region.
