Kangana Ranaut, Summoned Today, Seeks More Time From Delhi Assembly Panel

Kangana Ranaut is reported to have made "offensive" comments against Sikhs

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, citing professional and personal commitments, today sought more time to appear before the Delhi Assembly's panel on peace and harmony over her controversial and "derogatory remarks" on social media against the Sikh community. The 34-year-old actor was told to appear before the panel today.

"Kangana Ranaut's lawyer, in a letter, has informed that the actor cannot appear before the panel due to personal and professional commitments. She has sought more time. Today's meeting stands cancelled. The committee will inform its decision to her in a letter," said Raghav Chadha, who heads the committee.

The committee was formed in the aftermath of the riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020 with a mandate to look into incidents that could disrupt peace in the city.

The summons document said Ms Ranaut's "blanketly labelling (Sikhs) as Khalistani terrorists... has the potential to engender disharmony as well as cause wounding humiliation to the entire Sikh community."

"The committee has received numerous complaints eliciting inter alia, outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by yourself on 20.11.2021 over your official Instagram account..." the committee said in its notice to the actor.

The actor also faces a first information report, or FIR, in Mumbai filed by Sikhs for using derogatory language against them on social media.