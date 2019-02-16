Kamal Nath Holds Meet In Jabalpur Where Netaji Became Congress Chief In 1939

At the cabinet meet, it was decided to set up a helpline number for women in distress.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday held a state cabinet meeting in Jabalpur for the first time, an event chief minister Kamal Nath termed historic.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Jabalpur is known as "sanskardhani" (cultural capital), a description first used for the city by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, and added that his government was committed to its overall development.

The city is a stronghold of the BJP which has won Lok Sabha elections from here since 1996.

Jabalpur was also the venue of the historic 52nd session of the All India Congress in 1939 in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was elected INC president.

At the cabinet meet on Saturday, a decision was taken to create an Information Technology directorate in the state due to rapid developments in the field, a minister said.

At the cabinet meet, the government also decided to set up a helpline number - 181 for women in distress.

The 181 helpline will also be used to inform women about the state government''s welfare schemes, he added.