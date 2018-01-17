Kamal Haasan To Announce Party Name, Begin State-Wide Tour On February 21 The veteran actor said he intends to challenge the status quo "that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now".

Kamal Haasan said the tour "is a journey of discovery to truly understand my people." Chennai: Kamal Haasan will announce his political party's name on February 21 at Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and begin a state-wide tour the same day. The tour will be held in phases.



He will begin the journey from Ramanathapuram -- his hometown -- and later visit people from the districts of Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai.



It will mark Mr Haasan's official entry into politics about which he has been making overtures since last year.



"At the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by," Mr Haasan said in a statement on Tuesday.



The veteran actor said he intends to challenge the status quo "that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now".



"However, for this to happen, my thoughts and actions need to collectively resonate with the people," he said, adding that through the state-wide tour he wants to familiarise himself with the people's concerns, "...to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are?, what is afflicting them?, what their aspirations are?," he said.



Kamal Haasan said the tour was "neither an act of rebellion nor a gathering for glamour". "This is a journey of discovery and learning and an opportunity for me to truly understand my people," said Mr Haasan.



He exhorted the people of Tamil Nadu to "question mediocrity" and "raise the bar" of governance and welfare in the state.



"This journey is intended towards that goal. I begin this journey with your support. Join hands with me to empower our country and state. I will see you soon," Kamal Haasan said.





