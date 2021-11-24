Kamal Haasan 'Recovering Well' From COVID-19, Says Daughter Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said. (File)

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.

"Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the micro-blogging site

In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in film-making and television shows as well.

His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and the long-awaited "Indian-2". Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on Star Vijay channel.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)