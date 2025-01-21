Justice Devendra Upadhyaya Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya was officially sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court today, with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi administering the oath of office at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas in Civil Lines, Delhi.

The event, which took place at Raj Niwas was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, senior government officials, several sitting judges of Delhi High court and legal professionals, and other dignitaries.

Last week, the Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, issued a notification confirming Justice Upadhyaya's appointment as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. He succeeds Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who has been serving as the acting Chief Justice.

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Upadhyaya's transfer from his position as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to Delhi High Court.

The President of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, issued a notification confirming the transfer, with Justice Upadhyaya being directed to assume charge as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya, who completed his law graduation from Lucknow University in 1991, was enrolled as an advocate on May 11, 1991, and practiced civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad High Court.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2011 and became a permanent judge in 2013. In July 2023, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court before his transfer to Delhi.

