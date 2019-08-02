Accused Can Be Ordered To Give Voice Samples To Probe Agencies: Top Court

Top court used its extraordinary constitutional powers to direct an accused to give their voice samples

The Supreme Court today held that judicial magistrates are empowered to direct accused in criminal cases to give voice samples to agencies during investigation.

In a major judgment, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) does not have provisions that allow judicial magistrates to direct the accused to cooperate with probe agencies by providing voice samples in pending investigations.

The bench also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said it was exercising its extraordinary constitutional powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to confer the power on judicial magistrates to direct accused in criminal cases to give their voice samples for proper investigation.

Till now, the accused were not legally bound to give their voice samples to probe agencies.



