JP Nadda Suggests "Refresher Course" For Opposition MPs Amid Rajya Sabha Chaos

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Monday slammed the Opposition after their walk out from the House over the issue of delimitation and New Education Policy (NEP) and suggested a "refresher course" for the leaders to understand the functioning of the House.

Addressing the House, Nadda said, "For the past few days, I have been noticing that under Rule 267 in the House, members are giving notices early in the morning. This practice, by the opposition, is a malicious attempt to damage the institution by undermining the Parliament. It's a vicious design to demean the institution of the Parliament. They are not interested in debate; they want to give the impression that the government does not want to answer or engage in a discussion."

The BJP National President emphasized further that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is ready to discuss anything in the Parliament.

"But there are certain rules and regulations for a debate to proceed. For the next 10 days, there will be discussions on the budget, and everyone will get an opportunity to speak. First, they (the Opposition) should learn to read the laws. This irresponsible behaviour of the opposition is unacceptable. I would suggest, including the Leader of Opposition, that they undergo a refresher course. They should understand the rules and regulations," JP Nadda said.

The DMK attacked the government over the implementation of National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu.

In Lok Sabha too, the MPs walked into the well of the House and protested as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his address in the lower house of Parliament accused the DMK of being "dishonest" and playing "politics" at the cost of Tamil Nadu students' future.

DMK MP P Wilson said that the DMK party staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Deputy Chairman refused to allow a discussion on fair delimitation for Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Mr Wilson said, "The DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva and I submitted a notice under Rule 267 of the Business Rules of the Rajya Sabha to discuss fair delimitation for Tamil Nadu. This is critical, as the state has seen minimal population growth due to family planning policies. There is a growing concern about impending delimitation changes set to take effect in 2026."

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said that they have a very "genuine concern" about the delimitation exercise.

"We have a very genuine concern about the delimitation exercise that is due to be done in 2026...the birth control process has not been equal (in north and south)...If it is done based on population, Tamil Nadu and other states will be losing so many seats...we will come down from 39 to 31, Kerala from 20 to 12...some states will get 30-40 more seats, so there won't be fair representation in the Parliament," Mr Siva said.

