Joymala, Kaziranga's Iconic Patrol Elephant Who Battled A Tiger, Dies At 66

Kaziranga National Park's heroic patrol elephant Joymala, known for her fearless encounter with a tiger, has died after serving the reserve for more than three decades.

Joymala was battling a prolonged illness, receiving continuous veterinary care for nearly a year. She breathed her last at the Naloni area under the Agoratoli Range, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in Kaziranga's wildlife conservation journey.

The veteran elephant earned international recognition in 2004 after a dramatic face-off with a tiger during a routine forest patrol. In a rare and breathtaking moment, the tiger leapt over the elephant, creating an image that went on to become one of the most iconic photographs associated with Kaziranga. The incident highlighted the courage, discipline and calmness of patrol elephants and their caregivers while operating deep inside the forest.

Born in 1960, Joymala joined Kaziranga's patrol force in 1992 and dedicated 34 years to protecting the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Throughout her service, she took part in anti-poaching operations, wildlife monitoring, animal rescue missions and routine forest patrols across the park's challenging terrain.

Paying tribute, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah described Joymala as one of Kaziranga's greatest guardians, saying her contribution to wildlife conservation would always be remembered. He said patrol elephants like Joymala have played an indispensable role in safeguarding the park's rich biodiversity by working alongside frontline forest personnel in difficult conditions, including floods and dense forests.

As a mark of respect for her decades of service, Kaziranga National Park accorded Joymala a ceremonial Guard of Honour during her final rites. Forest officials, elephant caregivers and staff gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the beast that had become a symbol of dedication and bravery.

Joymala's legacy continues through her offspring, several of whom are now serving as patrol elephants in Kaziranga.