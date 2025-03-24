Journalist Arrested For Remarks Against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Son

Maharashtra police on Monday said they have arrested Nagpur journalist Prashant Koratkar, booked for making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji, from Telangana.

Koratkar was taken into custody in Telangana and is being brought to Maharashtra, an official said.

"We have taken him into custody and a police team is bringing him to Kolhapur. Further legal procedure will follow," said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said.

A case was filed against Koratkar for making derogatory remarks about 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Koratkar was booked on February 26 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for promoting hatred or enmity among groups on the basis of an audio conversation between Koratkar and Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant.

Koratkar had allegedly made the objectionable comments during this conversation, which Sawant had posted on social media, resulting in widespread outrage and calls for the former's arrest.

While Additional Sessions Judge DV Kashyap granted him protection from arrest till March 1, Kolhapur police approached the Bombay High Court against the order and seeking cancellation of this interim protection.

At the time, the Bombay HC asked the Kolhapur sessions court to hear the matter.

On March 18, the court of Additional sessions judge D V Kashyap in Kolhapur rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

While seeking pre-arrest bail, Koratkar had claimed his phone was compromised and that the audio was doctored. He also mentioned that he had issued a public apology.

He had also contended that Sawant's decision to release the video before registering the FIR was intended to incite communal tensions and provoke breach of peace.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted allegations that police is shielding Koratkar, who is based in his home town Nagpur.

"Police are looking for him and action will be taken against him wherever he is," the CM had asserted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)