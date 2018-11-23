'Joke On Democracy': Shatrughan Sinha On Dissolution Of J&K Assembly

Shatrughan Sinha said if working for good of the nation is concerned then he is a rebel.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday condemned the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Speaking to the media, the MP from Patna termed the dissolution as a joke on democracy.

When asked about working against party interests, Mr Sinha said that he was always a votary of democracy and spoke in the national interest and would continue to do so even if it was taken by his partymen in the wrong spirit.

"If working for good of the nation is concerned then I am a rebel," he said.

Responding to a query on the Ram temple, the actor-turned-politician said that he would prefer a "manavta ka mandir" (a temple of humanity) before a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The temple of humanity, he went on to explain, meant jobs to the unemployed, good price to farmers for their crops and peace in the country.

He also reiterated that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that in the eventuality of his being expelled from the BJP, many options were open to him.

The party veteran had on Wednesday hit out at the BJP leadership calling it a "one man show and a two man army".

He had also slammed the party top brass for sidelining veterans like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.