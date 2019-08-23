Johnson & Johnson Says It Paid Rs 25 Lakh To Faulty Hip Implant Victims

Delhi High Court had in May directed Johnson and Johnson to make an interim payment (File Photo)

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said it has paid Rs 25 lakh each to three victims of its faulty acetabular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Uttar Pradesh Drug Licensing and Control officer AK Jain, the company has given compensation to three patients who had undergone revision surgeries for the faulty implants made by the company.

The Delhi High Court had in May directed Johnson and Johnson to make an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the 67 patients who have undergone revision surgeries.

Mr Jain said the Uttar Pradesh Drug Licensing and Control Authority was promptly following such complaints.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.