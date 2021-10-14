Rajasthan Man Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan: Police

Police has arrested the employee at Military Engineer Service (MES) in Rajasthan.

An employee in the chief engineer office of the Military Engineer Service (MES) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

Gajendra Singh, aged around 35, was in touch with a Pakistani woman through WhatsApp. He was passing on information of strategic importance to her, senior police official Umesh Mishra said.

Gajendra Singh is a Class IV employee and used to move files and letters and operate a photostat machine in the chief engineer office of the Military Engineer Service. He would click photos of important files on his mobile phone and share them with the Pakistani woman, Mr Mishra said.

"Based on intelligence inputs about him, he (Singh) was kept on surveillance and his activities were monitored. He was detained in Jodhpur and was jointly interrogated by intelligence agencies," the officer said.

Mr Mishra said Singh's mobile phone was examined in Jaipur and evidence of obscene chats and sharing of information of strategic importance was found, following he was placed under arrest.