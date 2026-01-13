Safety App 'Are You Dead' That Targets People Living Alone Becomes Viral Sensation In China

A safety app called "Are You Dead?" (Sile Me in Chinese) has become a viral sensation in China, surging to the top of the Apple App Store's paid charts. Developed by a team of three Gen Z entrepreneurs, the app addresses the growing "safety anxiety" among China's estimated 125 million solo dwellers, BBC reported. The app's creators say it's aimed at "solo office workers, students away from home, and anyone choosing a solitary lifestyle."

The app's concept is pretty straightforward - you need to check in every two days to confirm you're alive. If a user fails to check in for two consecutive days, the system automatically sends an email or notification to a pre-designated emergency contact. The app requires no login or personal data and features an extremely simple interface.

While useful for the elderly, the app's viral growth has been driven by young professionals, students, and "solo office workers" who fear dying unnoticed in urban centers.

The company, Moonscape Technologies, reportedly built the app for just 1,000 yuan (approximately Rs 13,000) but is now seeking investment that would value the firm at roughly 10 million yuan. Initially launched for free, it now costs 8 yuan (about Rs 103), a price point that encourages quick, casual downloads. The app has also gained traction on app stores in countries like the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Spain, largely thanks to Chinese users abroad.

Rise of Solo living in China

The app's popularity coincides with projections that China will have nearly 200 million single-person households by 2030. In recent years, China has seen a notable rise in solo living, especially among young urban professionals. Driven by increasing independence, changing societal norms, and economic opportunities in cities, more people are choosing to live alone than ever before. Many young people in their 20s and 30s are moving to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen for work, preferring autonomy and personal space over staying with family.

However, this lifestyle comes with challenges. Social isolation, safety concerns, and mental health risks are growing issues, especially for those who lack strong support networks. Several incidents of individuals dying alone in their homes and being discovered weeks later have sparked public concern, prompting tech solutions like safety-check apps.

Public Reaction

The app has resonated with Chinese social media users, who've been openly sharing their reasons for using it. One user said, "People who live alone at any stage of their life need something like this, as do introverts, those with depression, the unemployed, and others in vulnerable situations."

Another wrote on Chinese social media, "There is a fear that people living alone might die unnoticed, with no one to call for help. I sometimes wonder, if I died alone, who would collect my body?"

Wilson Hou, 38, who lives about 100 km from his family in Beijing, downloaded the app because he worries about dying alone and unnoticed in his rented place. He sees his wife and child twice a week but is currently staying away from them for a project, sleeping on-site most nights.

While the app has been widely successful, its blunt name has also sparked debate. Some view it as "ominous" or "unlucky," leading developers to consider softer alternatives like "Are you okay?" or "Are you alive?" The company has acknowledged the backlash and is considering renaming the app.