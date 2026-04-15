Jobs Or Schemes? What Sways Voters In Bengal's Coal Belt Durgapur

A three-hour drive from Kolkata will take you to Durgapur, a spic-and-span industrial township in West Bengal. Nestled between the Ajay and Damodar rivers, the town is synonymous with its steel and sweetmeat. Its proximity to the Raniganj coal mines makes it apt for heavy industries.

While laying foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore here last July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched the "Make in India" model to propel Bengal's growth.

The BJP too has promised developed townships in its manifesto for the crucial 2026 Bengal polls.

The promises bring hope in a Trinamool-ruled state where the youth speak out against shrinking opportunities and lack of development that's pushing the young minds to earn a livelihood and fulfil their ambitions outside the state.

A 38-year-old Sitaram Rajak tells NDTV that the job opportunities are fewer here than before. "The number of jobs has reduced drastically here. If one does want to apply, it's usually for central jobs since the state government hasn't conducted recruitments. The job market is very bleak," he stresses.

Purnima Chowdhury, 30, says that her brother, who had completed IT engineering in 2020, works in Bengaluru due to the lack of jobs in their hometown.

"I take care of my elderly parents here in Durgapur. My brother is in Bengaluru, where the job opportunities are more and the salaries are higher. But since he stays away from home, the cost of living is higher for him. So, savings become a constraint," she adds.

As Durgapur awaits more job opportunities, the ruling Trinamool has been banking on its welfare schemes in the election season.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has portrayed herself as the candidate in all 294 seats in the state, has said that her government's 105 welfare schemes will ensure all-around benefits for the voters.

During the interim state budget, her government had announced the Yuvasathi scheme that provides a monthly Rs 1,500 cash transfer to the state's unemployed youth.

"There are jobs in West Bengal. There are vacancies for teachers everywhere. There are vacancies in mechanical engineering. There are vacancies for private schools," said Mohammad Tauqeer Alam, a local.

"We are citizens, we want peace and employment because here (in Bengal) there is no religious boundary. Hindus celebrate their Diwali, Chat Puja, Durga Puja and the Muslims celebrate Eid. That is what humans want, hence I do not want any change," he added.

However, another native contradicted the claims and said that the lack of job opportunities remains a central issue for several young people in the state.

"We've seen 15 years of the Trinamool Congress. We had hoped there would be jobs and development. But all you will see now are the youth engaged as delivery boys. The qualified ones are leaving the state. Many factories have shut in Durgapur and Asansol. I will vote for the party that creates more jobs here," says a 25-year-old Oishee Mukherjee.

Durgapur will go to polls on April 23.