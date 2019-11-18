Protesting JNU Students Stopped By Cops During March To Parliament

The students of JNU have been protesting against the hostel fee hike.

Hundreds of students of Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi were stopped this afternoon near the campus soon after they began march towards parliament to mark protest against recent fee hike.

On Sunday, JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar had urged the protesting students to return to their classes. In a video message released on the varsity's website, he said he has been getting e-mails from worried parents and students about the situation in the university which is affecting academic activities. The students have been protesting for more than 20 days after a draft hostel manual was issued which includes provisions including hostel fee hike, dress code and hostel timings.

Today, the Education Ministry formed a three-member panel to recommend measures for restoration of normal functioning of the central university.

"With a view to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the government has appointed a three-member high power committee," HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The committee "will initiate dialogue with the students and varsity administration immediately and submit recommendations on actions to be taken," he added. "The UGC will provide required support for functioning of the committee, Mr Subrahmanyam said.

