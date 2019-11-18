JNU Protest LIVE Updates: Over 1200 Police Personnel Deployed Outside Campus Ahead Of Students' March

New Delhi:
JNU Protest: The students have been protesting the fee hike for the past three weeks
Security has been strengthened outside the JNU campus in Delhi ahead of students' protest march against hostel fee hike. The agitation comes on the first day of the winter session of the parliament. Over 700 police personnel have been deployed outside the university campus. The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has expressed their concern over this.
Police officials said adequate security arrangements have been made along the route of the march. Police personnel have been deployed at all entry points leading to the parliament, a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.
The students' union has continued their protests despite the JNU administration announcing a partial rollback of the hike on Wednesday, saying the decision is an "eyewash".
Here are the LIVE updates of the JNU protest:
Students will be stopped within 1 km of campus, sources say
Delhi police will not allow the students to reach the parliament. Prohibitory orders have been issued in areas around the parliament. The police plan to stop the protesting students within 1 km from the campus, sources said.
JNUTA calls security deployment "extremely unfortunate"
Expressing concern over the massive police deployment outside the campus, the JNU Teachers' Association said, "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament. Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise."
Section 144 imposed near Parliament
Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, reported news agency ANI.