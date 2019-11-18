JNU Protest LIVE Updates: Over 1200 Police Personnel Deployed Outside Campus Ahead Of Students' March

JNU Protest: The students have been protesting the fee hike for the past three weeks

Security has been strengthened outside the JNU campus in Delhi ahead of students' protest march against hostel fee hike. The agitation comes on the first day of the winter session of the parliament. Over 700 police personnel have been deployed outside the university campus. The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has expressed their concern over this.

Police officials said adequate security arrangements have been made along the route of the march. Police personnel have been deployed at all entry points leading to the parliament, a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.

The students' union has continued their protests despite the JNU administration announcing a partial rollback of the hike on Wednesday, saying the decision is an "eyewash".

Here are the LIVE updates of the JNU protest: