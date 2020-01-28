Sharjeel Imam, JNU Student Accused Of Sedition, Arrested In Bihar

A sedition case was registered against Sharjeel Imam in Delhi.

Sharjeel Imam, the research scholar of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University accused of sedition, has been arrested from his hometown - Bihar's Jehenabad. A spate of police cases were registered against him after a video of him allegedly making anti-national comments was widely circulated online.

A sedition case was registered against Sharjeel Imam in Delhi for his alleged call to sever the whole of the northeast from the rest of India. He is also wanted in other states, including Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

By last evening, the hunt for him had spread to Mumbai, Patna and Delhi as the Delhi Police pushed in five teams from its Crime Branch.