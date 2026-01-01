'Shocked, Had High Hopes': Sharjeel Imam's Uncle On Top Court's Bail Denial

Sharjeel Imam's uncle on Monday expressed shock over the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to his nephew in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, but said he respected the verdict.

The top court refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case but granted it to five others, citing "hierarchy of participation" and saying all the accused in the case do not stand on the same footing.

Talking to reporters here, Sharjeel's uncle Arshad Imam said, "I am very shocked to learn about the judgment. I had high hopes that the court would grant bail this time, as every point during the arguments indicated that Sharjeel is innocent. Still, as an Indian, I respect the verdict of the court." He, however, expressed hope that Sharjeel would eventually be released on bail.

"I am hopeful that my nephew is innocent and he will definitely get bail, no matter how much delay there is. I will read the judgment, discuss it in detail with my lawyer and then start the process again," he said.

On being pointed out that others have got bail in the case, he said, "Only the court knows why bail was not granted to two applicants. However, it is the duty of every Indian citizen to respect the court's decision, whether it is in their favour or not." All the accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi, in which 53 people were killed and over 700 injured.

Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, for speeches made during anti-CAA protests. He was later arrested in a larger conspiracy case in August 2020. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.

