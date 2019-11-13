JNU Announces 'Major Rollback' In Hostel Fee Hike Amid Students' Protests

JNU protest: Time to get back to classes, Education Secretary S Subrahmanyam said in a tweet. (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) top decision-making body has announced a "major rollback" in the hostel fee hike, a senior official of the Ministry of Human Resource Development said on Wednesday, amid a massive protest by students over the issue. The officer said the JNU body has also proposed a scheme to provide financial help to students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

"JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," Education Secretary S Subrahmanyam tweeted.

The students, who had been objecting plans for what they claim is a huge hike in hostel fees, amped up their protest on Monday as the university held its convocation that was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

They had surrounded the building where the event was being conducted. The Minister was stuck for over six hours at the venue.

Hundreds of protesting students had clashed with the policemen on Monday. Policemen in riot gear, completely outnumbered by the students, were seen jostling with the crowd that wanted to meet the vice-chancellor. The students were pacified by the HRD ministry officials, who had assured their concerns would be addressed. The Union Minister had also met Aishi Ghosh, president of the JNU Students Union.

JNU students on Wednesday continued their protest against the hostel fee hike demanding a meeting with university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to discuss the matter even as the varsity decided to shift the venue of its Executive Council (EC) meeting.

