Aged Woman, Son Murdered In Haryana, Bodies Buried In Courtyard: Cops

A woman and her son were murdered in a village in Haryana's Jind district. (Representational)

A 67-year-old woman and her 45-year old son were murdered in a village in Haryana's Jind district and their bodies buried in the courtyard of their house, a police official said on Thursday.

The two are believed to have been murdered around 14-15 days ago and their bodies buried in the courtyard of their house, police official Bijender Singh told PTI over the phone.

He said the horrific incident came to light on Thursday when a relative of the duo living in Patiala contacted police after failing to speak to the mother-son duo despite repeatedly calling them over the phone.

"When the Patiala relative of the woman did not get any response, she approached the police. We visited the house which was locked. After we entered it, we found some blood spots inside the house," the police official said.

"As we got suspicious, we noticed that earth seemed to have been dug up recently in the courtyard," he said.

The police subsequently got the courtyard dug up again and found the bodies buried underneath, he said.

The police official said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

The duo lived alone in the house, he said, adding the motive behind the crime is still unclear.

The police have launched a probe into the matter to identify and nab the killers, the police official said.