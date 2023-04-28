'Won Back My Dignity': Actor Sooraj Pancholi On Relief In Death By Suicide Case

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. (File)

Nearly a decade after actor Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special CBI court in Mumbai today acquitted her boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges.

Reacting to the acquittal Sooraj Pancholi said, "The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back."

"It took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age. I don't know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world," he added.

After arriving home from the court, the 'Hero' actor greeted media persons and his housing staff later distributed sweets to them.

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Special CBI court judge Judge AS Sayyed said while pronouncing the verdict.

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013.

Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old Jiah, Mumbai Police charged Suraj Pancholi under section 306 (abatement to suicide) and arrested him.

Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

In October 2013, Rabia Khan moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

Ms Khan claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Their relationship began in September 2012.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)