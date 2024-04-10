Jharkhand Woman, Daughter Injured In Acid Attack Over Land Dispute: Cops

Police said they have initiated an investigation into the matter (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman and her minor daughter were injured in an acid attack over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Hariharpur area, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi.

The woman suffered acid burn injury on her back, while her 14-year-old daughter sustained injuries on her right hand. They were admitted to Sahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad.

Hariharpur police station officer in charge Girdhar Gopal said that a scuffle broke out between the victims and another group of people over a land dispute. Two other persons were also beaten up with sticks in the melee.

The injured woman identified as Rita Gupta told the police that two persons were making some construction on her land.

"When I protested, they along with around 15 others armed with sticks attacked me and my daughter. They also threw acid on us," she told the police.

Mr Gopal said that both parties have lodged complaints.

"We have initiated an investigation into the matter," he said.



