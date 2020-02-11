Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik To Merge With BJP On February 17: Babulal Marandi

Babulal Marandi said a central committee meeting of his party has unanimously approved the merger

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party, led by Babulal Marandi, on Tuesday announced its decision to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 17.

JVM(M) president Babulal Marandi told reporters that a central committee meeting of his party has unanimously approved the merger with the BJP.

The former Jharkhand chief minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will be present at the merger ceremony at Prabhat Tara Maidan here on February 17.

The expulsion of party MLAs Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Turkey has been approved by the central committee of the party, Mr Marandi said.

The JVM(P) had last week expelled Mr Yadav from the party's primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Mr Yadav was the second party MLA after Mr Tirkey to have been axed within a fortnight for alleged anti-party activities.

The JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year.

Besides Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won.