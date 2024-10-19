Babulal Marandi, Hemant Soren's Ex Aide In BJP's 1st List Of 66 Candidates For Jharkhand Polls

Veteran leader Babulal Marandi, a former chief minister, Champai Soren, Hemant Soren's ex aide and also a former chief minister, and his son are among 66 candidates named in BJP's list of candidates for Jharkhand polls released on Saturday evening.

The announcement comes hours after Hemant Soren declared that the Congress and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM will field candidates in 70 of the 81 assembly segments.

The BJP is contesting on 68 seats. Its allies, the All Jharkhand Students' Union will contest on 10, the Janata Dal (U) on two, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on one.



