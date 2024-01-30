'If Anyone Saw Him...': BJP's 'Missing' Ad For Hemant Soren Mentions Prize

Jharkhand BJP chief Babula Marandi has issued a 'missing' poster for Hemant Soren

As officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) struggle to track down Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the BJP has launched a scathing political attack by releasing a 'missing' poster with the Chief Minister's photograph.

Sharing the poster on X, Jharkhand BJP president and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi wrote, "Search is for Jharkhand's missing Chief Minister. If any gentleman spots him, please send information to the address mentioned below. The person who gives correct information will receive Rs 11,000 in cash."

तलाश है झारखंड के गुमशुदा मुख्यमंत्री की...



जिन किसी भी सज्जन को यह व्यक्ति दिखें तो, दिए गए पते पर तुरंत सूचित करें।



सही जनकारी देने वाले को 11 हजार रुपये नगद राशि दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/9nvFhVQlnl — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) January 30, 2024

The address mentioned in the poster is of the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi. The poster describes Mr Soren's appearance and adds that he had been missing from his Delhi home since Sunday night. "Security personnel last saw him leaving on foot around 2 am," the poster adds.

"If the police also don't know where he is, it is a serious matter. The state faces a Constitutional crisis," Mr Marandi told the media.

The ED has been looking for the Jharkhand Chief Minister to question him in connection with a money laundering case. The case relates to an alleged racket of illegal change of land ownership by mafia in Jharkhand. The ED has arrested 14 people in the case so far.

They last questioned Mr Soren on January 20. But when they reached his Delhi home yesterday, they could not find him. The chartered plane on which he flew from Ranchi to Delhi is parked in Delhi airport, and his BMW car has been seized. Police have looked for him at his Delhi addresses and Jharkhand Bhavan, but he was not here.

The Chief Minister's office has, meanwhile, told ED officials that he would be available for questioning tomorrow.

While the BJP is stressing that the Chief Minister is "on the run", leaders from Jharkhand's ruling alliance - comprising JMM, Congress and RJD - have said the BJP is trying to create a situation to impose President's rule in the state. They have also targeted the BJP-led Centre over the ED raids, accusing it of using probe agencies for political goals.