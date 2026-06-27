Jharkhand Man Kills Father With Axe After Getting Scolded For Drinking: Cops

A man allegedly hacked his father to death with an axe after being reprimanded for returning home drunk in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Karipani village within Tilaiya panchayat in Jageshwar Vihar police station area on Friday night.

Officer-in-charge of Jageshwar Vihar police station Prakash Yadav said the accused, Arjun Karmali (30), had returned home late after attending a function at his maternal uncle's house.

"His father, Jailal Karmali, scolded him for drinking liquor and returning in an inebriated condition. An argument followed, and Arjun picked up an axe and struck his father, leading to his death. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while Arjun has been remanded to judicial custody," Yadav said.

Police said Karmali had objected to his son's drinking habit, telling him it had caused frequent unrest in the family and that his wife had left for her parental home because of his alleged physical abuse while under the influence of alcohol.

"Upon hearing his father's words, Arjun lost his temper. An argument ensued, and in a fit of rage, he grabbed an axe kept in the house and struck his father on the head, leading to his death on the spot," the officer said.

Villagers caught the accused after the incident and tied him up inside the house before informing the police.

Police reached the spot, arrested the accused and conducted an inquest before sending the body for post-mortem examination.

"The axe used in the murder has been recovered and seized. We are investigating the case and interrogating the accused to take further legal action," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)