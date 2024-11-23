Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Live 2024: JMM To Retain Power Or BJP To Make A Comeback? Counting Today

Live Updates Election Results 2024 Jharkhand: Voting was held in two phases

The votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections will be counted today with various exit polls predicting a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. The counting of votes is expected to start around 8 am.

Jharkhand, which voted in two phases - November 13 for 43 seats and November 20 for 38 seats - witnessed an overall voter turnout of 67.74 per cent, which was 1.65 per cent higher than the 2019 poll figures.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of Chief Minister Hemant Soren fought in 41 assembly seats in the 81-seat assembly and gave the remaining ones to its allies - Congress (30 seats), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (6), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (4).

The Opposition BJP contested 68 seats, while its allies All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) fought in 10, the Janata Dal (United) in two, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in one.

If exit polls are to be believed, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win 42-47 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) may get 25-30 seats.

Nov 23, 2024 06:20 (IST) Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Live 2024: What's At Stake For BJP, JMM

