3 Exit Polls Favour BJP+ In Tight Jharkhand Race

Jharkhand assembly election 2024: Votes will be counted on Saturday

The BJP and its allies will likely emerge victorious in the Jharkhand assembly election, according to three exit polls. One exit poll forecast a win by the alliance comprising Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to win 42-47 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) may get 25-30 seats in the 81-seat assembly, according to an exit poll by Matrize.

Another exit poll by Peoples Pulse forecast the NDA winning 44-53 seats, giving 25-37 seats to the INDIA bloc.

The exit poll by Times Now-JVC predicted 40-44 seats for the NDA, and 30-40 for the Grand Alliance.

The Axis My India exit poll gave the JMM-led alliance 53 seats and the NDA 25 seats.

The BJP contested on 68 seats, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 10 seats, Janata Dal (United) 2 seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 1 seat.

Their rival Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of Chief Minister Hemant Soren fought in 41 seats, Congress 30 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal 6 seats, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) 4 seats.

The primary contest in Jharkhand is between the Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-led NDA.